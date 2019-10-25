 Dolly Parton, Galantis Host Bus Dance Party in ‘Faith’ Video – Rolling Stone
Dolly Parton, Galantis Host Bus Dance Party in ‘Faith’ Video

Mr. Probz joins trio on uplifting new collaboration off Galantis upcoming third album Church

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Dolly Parton joins Mr. Probz on Galantis’ uplifting new song “Faith.” This is Parton’s first foray into EDM; the song will be featured on Galantis’ upcoming third album Church.

“Faith” is a reworking of John Hiatt’s 1987 single “Have A Little Faith in Me.” Parton appears as the driver on a bus that suddenly breaks down. The dejected passengers are encouraged by Parton to cheer up, and as the song picks up during Mr. Probz’s opening verse, they begin to do just that. Eventually, they not only dance and groove on the bus, on the street as well. Parton delivers her verse from the driver’s seat while Galantis overlook the crowd from atop the bus.

Galantis will release Church in early 2020. This is the duo’s first album since 2017’s The Aviary. While Parton has had a busy 2019 so far, most recently appearing on Zach Williams’ “There Was Jesus,” this is Mr. Probz’s first new track of 2019.

