Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix Team Up on ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Galantis, David Guetta, and Little Mix have teamed up for a new song, “Heartbreak Anthem.” The accompanying video features the UK group starring in a theater production.

The Samuel Douek-directed video opens as an orchestra warms up before showtime. The stage production is called Winged Fatales, which features “angelic beings fallen from another world.” Little Mix — Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall (Jesy Nelson departed the group last December) — appear in winged costumes. Despite the song’s title, the track is about moving on amicably when a relationship doesn’t work out. The lyrics address their respective exes, and they “wish them the best.” “This ain’t a heartbreak anthem,” they declare on the chorus.

The collaborative track was created over the course of about a year. “It started with just the chord progression at a studio in London right before the pandemic. As many collaborations have gone in these times, it was a remote work in progress for months, with stems sent back and forth from London to Los Angeles to Stockholm to Paris,” Galantis’ Christian Karlsson said in a statement. “We’d been talking with David about working together for a long time, and having Little Mix and their unique, strong vocals has made this one really special.”