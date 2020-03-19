 Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Sia, Natalie Portman and More Cover 'Imagine' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, Sia, Natalie Portman and More Cover ‘Imagine’

The Wonder Woman star leads an all-star rendition of the song

Gal Gadot leads an all-star cover of "Imagine."

Gal Gadot has brought a group of celebrities together for an all-star cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Speaking on her Instagram, the Wonder Woman star shared that she has been bored after six days of self-quarantine. “These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she said. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

To help cope with her boredom, Gadot tapped some of her famous friends to record a song much like the musical videos that have been coming out of Italy during the COVID-19 crisis. The video includes quick appearances from Sia, Will Ferrell, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, James Marsden, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Norah Jones, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Lynda Carter and more.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together,” Gadot noted alongside the video on her Instagram post. “Let’s imagine together. Sing with us.”

