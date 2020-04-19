Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend Offer ‘The Prayer’ for ‘Together at Home’ Special

Lady Gaga, who helped curate Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, brought together iconic vocalists Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend to sing “The Prayer.” The song was originally released in 1999 as a duet between Dion and Bocelli.

The singers were joined by famed pianist Lang Lang for the remote performance. Dion kicked things off, reassuringly delivering the classical song. Gaga and Legend sang select parts while the majority of the tune was handled by its original performers.

Global Citizen~ The second @celinedion started to sing “The Prayer”, I cried~ I then cried for @ladygaga and @AndreaBocelli and @lang_lang ~ So beautiful~ A moment of beauty amidst the horror of this virus ~ Stay home everyone~ save the world! Stevie Nicks — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) April 19, 2020

Gaga also performed on her own, covering “Smile,” as made famous by both Charlie Chaplin and Nat King Cole. She performed from behind her white piano with lit candles around her, offering some joy in the midst of the ballad with breaks for jauntier playing. Before her performance, she noted how honored she was to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. The special helped generate $127 million in donations that will go towards WHO’s efforts to fight COVID-19 around the globe.

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”), Kacey Musgraves, the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

Like many other spring releases, Lady Gaga chose to postpone the debut of her upcoming album Chromatica. She noted in her official statement that she had events like a secret Coachella set planned leading up to the LP’s release. She added that it didn’t feel “right’ to release the album in the middle of the global pandemic. Gaga promised a new release date soon.