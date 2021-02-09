Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Jamila Woods Release Armando Young Remix of ‘Someone’

Gabriel Garzón-Montano has released an Armando Young remix of “Someone,” featuring new vocals from Jamila Woods. The original track was included on Garzón-Montano’s album Agüita, released last fall.

“I’m grateful to be able to make such beautiful music with friends,” Garzón-Montano says of the remixed track. “Armando is a beast and Jamila is a monster so I was in the most loving hands. I’m honored to present this ‘Someone’ remix.”

Woods adds: “I’ve been a big fan of Gabriel for a while and it was so fun to re-make this song with him! The lyrics are so visual and vulnerable and the story of the song really resonated with me. Armando’s remix brought such a good energy and made it one of those songs that invites you to dance your feelings out.”

Agüita follows Garzón-Montano’s 2017 album Jardín; the LP features a mix of Spanish- and English-language tracks and guest contributions from Nick Hakim and Ana Tijoux. “In terms of the style of music, I just wanted to experiment,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I felt a little bit stuck at the time. Once I had like, two songs that could never exist on the same album, I was like, OK, they must be on the same album.”

Woods released her latest album, Legacy! Legacy!, in 2019, following her 2016 debut Heavn.