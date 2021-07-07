 G Herbo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with '25' - Rolling Stone
G Herbo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ’25’

Willow’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ enters at Number Two

G Herbo topped Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart with 25 in the week leading up to the album’s July 2nd release, indicating that it’s on track for a big debut on the RS 200 come Monday.

Willow’s fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything, enters the Pre-Add Chart at Number Two, followed by Twice’s Perfect World at Number Three. Other notable debuts on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, the album from 5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings, at Number Five, Parker McCollum’s Gold Chain Cowboy (Number Nine)  and Imagine Dragons’ Mercury – Act 1 (Number 22). 

See the full list below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds: June 25th through July 1st

  1. G Herbo, 25 (7/2/2021) NEW
  2. Willow, Lately I Feel Everything (7/16/2021) NEW
  3. TWICE, Perfect World (7/27/2021) NEW
  4. Pop Smoke, Pop Smoke (7/16/2021) +3
  5. Luke Hemmings, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From (8/13/2021) NEW
  6. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -2
  7. Lorde, Solar Power (8/20/2021) -5
  8. Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs in the Violent Skies (7/9/2021) -5
  9. Parker McCollum, Gold Chain Cowboy (7/30/2021) NEW
  10. Metallica & Various Artists, The Metallica Blacklist (9/10/2021) -2
  11. Eladio Carrión, SEN2 KBRN VOL. 1 (7/2/2021) NEW
  12. Big Red Machine, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? (8/27/2021) NEW
  13. Егор Крид, Pussy Boy (7/15/2021) +6
  14. John Mayer, Sob Rock (7/16/2021) -2
  15. Fredo, Independence Day (7/22/2021) NEW
  16. Anarchy, Behind The Bar (7/2/2021) NEW
  17. Ballistik Boyz from Exile Tribe, Sum Baby (8/4/2021) NEW
  18. Dinos, Stamina, Memento (7/2/2021) NEW
  19. Between the Buried and Me, Colors II (8/20/2021) NEW
  20. SHINee, Superstar – EP (6/28/2021) NEW
  21. Mariah the Scientist, Ry Ry World (7/9/2021) -15
  22. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 (9/3/2021) NEW
  23. jxdn, Tell Me About Tomorrow (7/2/2021) +1
  24. ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers (7/16/2021) NEW
  25. Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/2021) -10

