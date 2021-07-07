G Herbo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ’25’

G Herbo topped Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart with 25 in the week leading up to the album’s July 2nd release, indicating that it’s on track for a big debut on the RS 200 come Monday.
Willow’s fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything, enters the Pre-Add Chart at Number Two, followed by Twice’s Perfect World at Number Three. Other notable debuts on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, the album from 5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings, at Number Five, Parker McCollum’s Gold Chain Cowboy (Number Nine) and Imagine Dragons’ Mercury – Act 1 (Number 22).
See the full list below.
Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds: June 25th through July 1st
- G Herbo, 25 (7/2/2021) NEW
- Willow, Lately I Feel Everything (7/16/2021) NEW
- TWICE, Perfect World (7/27/2021) NEW
- Pop Smoke, Pop Smoke (7/16/2021) +3
- Luke Hemmings, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From (8/13/2021) NEW
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -2
- Lorde, Solar Power (8/20/2021) -5
- Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs in the Violent Skies (7/9/2021) -5
- Parker McCollum, Gold Chain Cowboy (7/30/2021) NEW
- Metallica & Various Artists, The Metallica Blacklist (9/10/2021) -2
- Eladio Carrión, SEN2 KBRN VOL. 1 (7/2/2021) NEW
- Big Red Machine, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? (8/27/2021) NEW
- Егор Крид, Pussy Boy (7/15/2021) +6
- John Mayer, Sob Rock (7/16/2021) -2
- Fredo, Independence Day (7/22/2021) NEW
- Anarchy, Behind The Bar (7/2/2021) NEW
- Ballistik Boyz from Exile Tribe, Sum Baby (8/4/2021) NEW
- Dinos, Stamina, Memento (7/2/2021) NEW
- Between the Buried and Me, Colors II (8/20/2021) NEW
- SHINee, Superstar – EP (6/28/2021) NEW
- Mariah the Scientist, Ry Ry World (7/9/2021) -15
- Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 (9/3/2021) NEW
- jxdn, Tell Me About Tomorrow (7/2/2021) +1
- ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers (7/16/2021) NEW
- Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/2021) -10