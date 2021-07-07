G Herbo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ’25’

G Herbo topped Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart with 25 in the week leading up to the album’s July 2nd release, indicating that it’s on track for a big debut on the RS 200 come Monday.

Willow’s fourth studio album, Lately I Feel Everything, enters the Pre-Add Chart at Number Two, followed by Twice’s Perfect World at Number Three. Other notable debuts on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, the album from 5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings, at Number Five, Parker McCollum’s Gold Chain Cowboy (Number Nine) and Imagine Dragons’ Mercury – Act 1 (Number 22).

