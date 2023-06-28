G Flip’s Sophomore Album Is ‘An Ode to My Kit’ and Their Younger Self

Growing up, G Flip and their late drumming instructor Jenny always wondered what it would look like to see a drummer become a successful, solo pop artist. They dreamed of someone who’d sing behind a kit, make “epic pop records” with drums in mind first, and perform drum solos in front of an audience.

Now, they realize that they’re that pop artist they always imagined. On Wednesday, as the Australian musician celebrates the release of their single “The Worst Person Alive,” G Flip announces their sophomore album Drummer, out Aug. 11, with Rolling Stone.

“It’s the record of my dreams — an ode to kit, my younger self, and to Jenny,” they tell Rolling Stone. “It’s a pop album from a drummer’s perspective but more importantly, Drummer is the album I always wanted to hear growing up.”

G Flip started writing this album with a list of drum grooves that they planned to incorporate in the music, much of which they recorded in their home in Los Angeles. They experimented with different percussion and ensured that “everything recorded was played physically.” (They co-wrote and co-produced every song.)

“I thought in depth about tempo, time signatures, giving the drums their own moments, and when to let other parts of the production shine,” they say. “I wanted to make sure every drum part on every song served its purpose, letting moments breathe and not overplaying.”

The new record, Flip says, is a stark contrast from their debut album About Us, which they released in 2020 — well before they came to terms with their non-binary identity, became a tabloid headline staple for their marriage to Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, and, of course, moved to Los Angeles from their native Australia to focus on music.

“I made my first album in my bedroom, surrounded by my instruments. After making my first album, I was thrown into pop sessions where people very rarely had a drum kit or any real instruments in the room,” they say. “I was shocked that when I had ‘made it’ the norm was to ditch the live instruments and make everything on laptops… I knew that wasn’t me.”

The songs on the album were born from "random jams with friends" and ideas recorded in their notes app and voice memos. "My life has always been centered around playing drums," they say. "I started playing drums in multiple bands, then became a wedding drummer while studying drums in college, and after became a touring session drummer for other bands."

“Making this album, I tapped back into that passion and created every song with the live show in mind,” they add. “I intentionally made an album that is fun to play live.”

The album announcement arrives weeks after dropping the LP’s lead single, “Be Your Man.” They also dropped “Gay 4 Me” with Lauren Sanderson and “Scream” with Upsahl last year. They will also be hitting the road across the U.S. in Sept., following their album’s release.