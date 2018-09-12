Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Willie Nelson Will Headline a Rally for Beto O'Rourke Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

G-Eazy’s Jealousy Spirals on New Song ‘Rewind’ With Anthony Russo

“I can’t take you blowin’ up my line, fuckin’ up my vibe every night,” Russo croons on breezy track

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

G-Eazy and guest singer Anthony Russo document relationship jealousy on their breezy new single “Rewind.” Over a soft synth lead and skittering beat, Russo croons to a romantic partner, “I can’t take you blowin’ up my line, fuckin’ up my vibe every night/ Look at this back and forth shit/ We might have to rewind.” 

The rapper continues in that thematic vein, observing “suspicious” behavior and celebrating his freedom. “Good vibes only/ Can’t be held back for nothing, no ties on me/ I’m tryna be as big as Pac, all eyes on me/ And why you sayin’ we’re together?/ You’re just my homie, fall back/ Be kind and rewind/ Let’s backtrack; I need time/ I need some good weed and me time.”

The duo paired the song with a video that quite literally rewinds a couple’s destructive relationship. Between clips of G-Eazy and Russo performing against rolling hills, reversed shots show a woman smashing a vase and bashing a mirror with a baseball bat.

G-Eazy has remained productive since issuing his 2017 LP, The Beautiful & Damned. His recent work includes “Drop,” “Sober” and “1942,” surprise EP The Vault and guest spots on Vic Mensa’s “Reverse” and Post Malone’s “Same Bitches.”

In This Article: G-eazy, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad