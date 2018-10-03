Hear G-Eazy, YG Team on Boisterous ‘Endless Summer Freestyle’

G-Eazy and YG trade lines over a doo-wop-sampling beat in “Endless Summer Freestyle.” G-Eazy’s verse is packed full of references to high-end brand names and international vacation destinations: “Tell me who is if I’m not the coldest/ I’m steppin’ on their necks in my Prada loafers… I’m out in Dubai on Versace sofas.” He continues with these tedious assertions of his prowess for roughly two minutes before YG shows up.

YG’s verse, which addresses police brutality and Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem, sometimes feels like it belongs in a different song. “Wait, my hands up, don’t shoot,” he raps. “Moment of silence for all the racist shit we goin’ through.” After YG addresses politics, G-Eazy reappears during the outro to remind listeners, “white privilege is real, black lives matter.”

“Endless Summer Freestyle” is one of several songs G-Eazy has tossed out this year, including “1942” with Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir, “Rewind” with Anthony Russo, “Drop” with Blac Youngsta and Blocboy JB and “Power” with Nef the Pharaoh and P-Lo.

YG released his third album, Stay Dangerous, earlier this summer. It debuted at Number Five on the Billboard albums chart.