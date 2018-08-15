G-Eazy Recruits Blac Youngsta, BlocBoy JB for Twerk-Heavy ‘Drop’ Video

G-Eazy, Blac Youngsta and BlocBoy JB hang out in a warehouse filled with twerking women in their new “Drop” video. Throughout the clip, the trio pose next to expensive cars, flashing lights and billowing smoke.

The collaborative single follows G-Eazy’s May-issued, surprise birthday EP, The Vault, his April single “1942” and 2017 studio album, The Beautiful & Damned.

The emcee appeared on Vic Mensa’s Marshmello-produced track “Reverse” and joined for the track’s post-apocalyptic video. In mid-July, he released a visual for “Power” in which he cruises around the San Francisco Bay. G-Eazy recently launched a new philanthropic initiative, Endless Summer Fund, which aids underserved Bay Area youth.

The rapper kicked off a joint summer tour with Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign in July. The trek, which runs through early September, continues August 16th in Detroit, Michigan.