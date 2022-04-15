G-Eazy Rides the Waves of Grief on New Song ‘Angel,’ a Tribute to His Late Mother

G-Eazy blurs the line between life and death on his latest single “Angel,” a tribute to his mother Suzanne Olmsted who died last year, that finds him having a conversation with a spirit from the other side in an attempt to reconnect.

“Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate,” G-Eazy shared in a statement. “It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song.”

On “Angel,” the rapper looks for connection everywhere he thinks it may appear: in his dreams, on the road, in fleeting messages passed through angels. “Keep searching and searching / I must be looking in the wrong places,” he delivers softly. “But tonight / I swear I never felt so close.” Devon Baldwin and Vida Simon lend background vocals on the moving single, complete with a Tim Davis-led choir and instrumentation from Goody Grace.

G-Eazy added, “But ‘Angel’ is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world.”

“Angel” arrives alongside the launch of the Dandelion Scholarship, an annual college scholarship in honor of Olmsted. Distributed through G-Eazy’s Endless Summer Fund charity, the scholarship will award $15,000 to one college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major. Annually, the recipient will be announced on his mother’s birthday, April 15.

“Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired,” G-Eazy said. “That’s part of why creating “The Dandelion Scholarship” is so important, her light will be able to continue to live on through countless others in so many ways.”