G-Eazy Plays Film-Noir Detective in Shadowy ‘Hittin Licks’ Video

G-Eazy taps into a vintage film-noir vibe with his shadowy “Hittin Licks” video, playing a detective locked in a dangerous romance with a murder suspect.

The clip opens at the scene of the crime, where a woman guns down a victim, wipes down her weapon and calls the police. G-Eazy takes up the case back at the police station, interrogating the character in a smoke-filled room. But his motives shift after a seduction scene, and, thanks to his sneaky assistance, her prison stint turns out to be short-lived.

The atmospheric “Hittin Licks” appears on G-Eazy’s recently issued Scary Nights EP, which also features guest spots from Miguel and the Game (“Demons & Angels”), French Montana (“Full Time Cappers”) and Gunna (“I Wanna Rock”). That eight-track set is his second EP of the year, following the June-issued B-Sides.

The rapper — who performed in October at the Tidal X Rock the Vote benefit show — has yet to announce his upcoming fifth LP, which follows 2017’s The Beautiful & Damned.