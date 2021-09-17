G-Eazy, Demi Lovato Are in Middle of Harrowing ‘Breakdown’ in New Video

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato search for solace in the midst of chaos in the video for new song “Breakdown.” The song appears on the rapper’s upcoming fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which arrives on September 24th.

The harrowing visual opens on closeups of Lovato and G-Eazy as headlines about current events pertaining to them flash by, from Lovato’s overdose to speculation about the rapper’s personal life. The words soon cover their faces. The song details being in the middle of a breakdown and the need for a friend to help them through harrowing times, as Lovato’s chorus conveys.

“I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine,” Lovato sings on the opening verse. “And I miss days where I used to feel like me.”

“Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair/But I keep saying that everything is all right, I swear,” G-Eazy raps. “All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there/What’s fucked up is I might actually like it there.”

The song that addresses troubling headlines comes on the heels of G-Eazy making the news on Monday when he was arrested and charged with assault, as USA Today reports. The charges stem from an incident from last Friday where he allegedly hit two people in the face in New York City. On Sunday, prior to the arrest, he appeared at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Lovato is set to appear during Global Citizen Live on September 26th, where she will perform from Los Angeles alongside Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., and more artists.