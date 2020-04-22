 Indie Rockstar G-Eazy Covers Obscure Band The Beatles - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Pretenders Compare Love to Drug Addiction in 'The Buzz' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Indie Rockstar G-Eazy Covers an Obscure Band Called the Beatles

The Bay Area artist dusts off the band’s 1968 song “I’m So Tired” for a new generation

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beatles & G Eazy

ITV/Shutterstock, Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 1968, John Lennon was going through it. He was having trouble sleeping and desperately horny, while meditating at an ashram. So, he decided to write “I’m So Tired.” The lyrics — “You know I can’t sleep, I can’t stop my brain / You know it’s three weeks, I’m going insane” — were pandemic pop prior to a pandemic. Lennon’s longing for a good night’s sleep, some alcohol, and a few fresh nudes is arguably more potent now than it was over 50 years ago.

Thankfully, singer-songwriter G-Eazy decided to try his hand at this little-known Beatles song, adding his specific Bay Area sauce to the proceedings. It’s difficult to judge G-Eazy’s cover of “I’m So Tired” in black and white terms. Is it good or bad? Is a centaur more horse or man?

On the one hand, the world desperately needs more covers of Beatles’ songs, a group that doesn’t receive nearly as much acclaim as they deserve. On the other, who better to update The White Album cut for a new generation than the man who elegantly told the masses, “Always lit, yeah, I’m never sober / It’s been three days in a row, your bitch coming over?”

Produced by Christoph Andersson, G-Eazy’s “I’m So Tired” does feature the singer sounding… well, tired. So points should be given for sticking to the theme. During these times of uncertainty, the world needs more daring celebrities, like G-Eazy, willing to perform through the pain. Next time you can’t sleep, remember you’re no different than rock ‘n’ roll legends like Gerald Gillum and John Lennon. Get up, grab that guitar, and start recording a sweet, sweet cover of “Imagine.” What could go wrong?

 

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: G-eazy, Hip-Hop, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.