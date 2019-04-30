G-Eazy Brings Blueface, ALLBLACK for ‘West Coast’ on ‘Kimmel’

G-Eazy is making the posse cut a central part of his repertoire. Last week, he was down in New Orleans to film a video with Yung Miami of City Girls and London on da Track. Back in 2017, he had a hit in “No Limit,” with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. Last night, he brought that crew mentality to his Jimmy Kimmel Live performance, with L.A. upstart Blueface and Bay Area compatriot ALLBLACK for a live performance of their collaboration “West Coast.”

Left out of the performance was YG, who had a standout verse on the original version of the song but was presumably busy finishing up and/or promoting his next album, 4REAL 4REAL, which comes out May 3rd.

The performance was filmed in a stark black-and-white — keeping things consistent with the official video — with some (presumably) real-time digital effects I couldn’t possibly explain the mechanics of. Past that, the crew made sure to include the simplest of California hip-hop signifiers; G-Eazy raps on the hood of a low-rider, Blueface Crip walks. After the performance wraps, they enter a venue to a very hyped up crowd — presumably for the luxury car-sponsored concert series advertised at the beginning of the clip.