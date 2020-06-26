 G.E. Smith, LeRoy Bell Share Moving New Protest Song 'America' - Rolling Stone
G.E. Smith, LeRoy Bell Capture Democracy in Crisis on New Song ‘America’

Track will appear on duo’s upcoming album, Stony Hill

Jon Blistein

Guitarist G.E. Smith and soul singer LeRoy Bell have shared a stirring new song, “America,” from their upcoming collaborative album, Stony Hill, out August 28th via BMG.

The track is a mellow blues tune that moves with a heavy groove and allows Smith to peel off plenty of intricate guitar licks. Bell, meanwhile, tackles the song’s titular subject with a moving vocal performance to match his brutally honest lyrics about the state of American democracy: “In the blink of an eye/And a mountain of lies/We were sold down the river/Your land and mine/Disillusion/Mass confusion, our constitution — they’re tryna burn it down.”

“America” arrives with a pointed video directed by Taylor Barton. The clip mixes black-and-white footage of Smith and Bell performing the song together alongside archival footage taken from various moments throughout American history that express both tragedy and hope.

“America” marks the second offering from Stony Hill, following Smith and Bell’s take on the traditional folk ballad, “Black Is the Color,” which was released earlier this month. Stony Hill will primarily feature new songs written by Smith and Bell, but along with their version of “Black Is the Color,” the LP will also boast a cover of Buffy Saint-Marie’s “Cod’ine.”

