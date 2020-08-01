Fyre Festival Merch Seized by U.S. Marshals Hits the Auction Block

Unsold merchandise from the infamous Fyre Festival has been put on the auction block by the U.S. Marshals in an attempt to recoup some money for the fest’s many victims.

Auction vendor Gaston & Sheehan will handle the sale, which includes 126 items ranging from Fyre-branded t-shirts and sweatpants to Fyre hats, Fyre wristbands and Fyre “tokens.” The lot also includes a pair of t-shirts from Ja Rule and Ashanti’s Fyre-sponsored 2016 tour.

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

“The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

At press time, numerous items — including the three Fyre hats and a pair of “Crew neck sweatshirt with hand sewn label” — have bids exceeding $200. Online bidding ends on August 13th.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud back in 2018. The U.S. Marshals added that McFarland will remain behind bars until 2023.

In addition to the auction, in December 2019 the trustee overseeing the Fyre Festival bankruptcy filed 14 lawsuits against several major talent agencies repping artists that were set to perform at the disastrous event — like Blink-182 and Pusha T — as well as influencers like Kendall Jenner who helped promote it on social media.