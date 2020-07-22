Ty Segall’s Fuzz Preview First Album in Five Years With ‘Returning’

Los Angeles trio Fuzz, featuring Ty Segall, Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich, are back with a new song, “Returning,” from their upcoming album, III, out October 23rd via In the Red Recordings.

“Returning” is a three-minute blast of big riffs, bruising bass and battering drums, with Segall howling the song’s final refrain, “There is no sum greater than one.” In a press release, “Returning” is described as a mission statement for III, an “auditory meditation on the power of one and the different perspectives of one, whether it’s the singular person looking inward or a group of people coming together as a single unit.”

III marks Fuzz’s first album in five years, following 2015’s II. The band made the album at United Recording with Steve Albini, with a focus on recording live-to-tape with minimal overdubs and studio tricks.

Back in January, Fuzz announced a North American tour that would’ve kicked off at the end of May, but those dates were postponed because of COVID-19. As of now, the band is set to play three shows at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, December 3rd through 5th, while their rescheduled tour kicks off January 22nd, 2021 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and wraps February 14th at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the years since Fuzz released II, Segall remained characteristically busy with his own music, releasing four albums between 2016 and 2019, with the most recent, First Taste, arriving last August.

Fuzz Rescheduled Tour Dates 2020/2021

December 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

December 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

December 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

January 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

January 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

January 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

January 26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre Wed.

January 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

January 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

January 30 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

February 4 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

February 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

February 6 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall Sun.

February 7 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

February 8 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

February 10 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

February 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

February 12 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

February 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

February 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

III Tracklist

1. “Returning”

2. “Nothing People”

3. “Spit”

4. “Time Collapse”

5. “Mirror”

6. “Close Your Eyes”

7. “Blind to Vines”

8. “End Returning”