Fuzz Drop New Scorcher ‘Spit’ Alongside Surreal Stop-Motion Video

Los Angeles trio Fuzz have shared a new song, “Spit,” from their upcoming album, III, out October 23rd via In the Red Recordings.

“Spit” is another blast of blown-out, big riff rock from a group that’s always reliable in that realm, with drummer and singer Ty Segall presiding over the crunch with a vocal performance that edges on the serene. While the song packs an immediate punch, in a statement, guitarist Charles Moothart noted it was designed to have “a subtle tweak that over time gets more obvious. The verse riff almost feels like you’re falling asleep at the wheel then the chorus opens up with a melodic but sharp riff that adds to the punch-drunk feeling of the verse.”

“Spit” also arrives with a surreal stop-motion video, which Moothart created. “I started doing stop-motion as a quarantine experiment,” he said. “I wanted to make experimental animation that I could try to make sound design for, and I ended up just making a Fuzz video.”

III marks Fuzz’s first album in five years, following 2015’s II, and “Spit” follows previously released offering, “Returning.” Fuzz recorded III at United Recording with Steve Albini, with a focus on recording live-to-tape with minimal overdubs and studio tricks.

While the bulk of Fuzz’s 2020 touring plans were halted because of the pandemic, the band has rescheduled their trek for next year. As of now, they’re set to play three shows at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, December 3rd through 5th, while their rescheduled run kicks off January 22nd, 2021 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and wraps February 14th at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh.