Hear Future’s New EP ‘Save Me’

Future has unveiled his new EP, Save Me. The seven-track offering is his first official solo EP. The rapper began teasing the EP earlier in the week, unveiling snippets of the moody “Government Official” and the dark, woozy “Xanax Damage.” The songs are representative of the EP’s description in a statement, which describes the material as widening “the scope of his signature sound through integration of icy guitars and sparse beats.”

Both song teasers, which he shared on Instagram, feature visuals directed by Henri Alexander Levy, the founder of fashion house Enfants Riches Déprimés. Levy and his fashion house also created the EP’s cover art.

Save Me follows the release of the rapper’s seventh studio album, The Wizrd, in January. It bowed at Number One, making it his fifth solo set to top the charts; it’s Future’s sixth Billboard 200 topper including his and Drake’s What a Time to Be Alive.

While Save Me is already his second offering this year, Future told Rolling Stone in January that Wizrd marked a sort of ending. “This is the final fucking chapter of me,” he said. “The Wizrd always ahead, know what to do. It’s a long road, heading down this road I know how to maneuver down. I know how to detour off this road, also. That’s the Wizrd.”