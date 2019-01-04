Future Had a Busy Friday

The first month of 2019 will belong, apparently, to Future. On Friday, the Atlanta rapper released the video for his new single “Crushed Up.” To top it, though, Epic Records also announced via press release that Future is dropping a new album on January 18th, and on January 11th he’ll debut of his documentary, The WIZRD, on Apple Music.

The “Crushed Up” video continues Nayvadius’ surrealist streak of populating his videos with seemingly disparate symbols: a supernatural mansion, lonely kid(s) and gaudily dressed women. It’s hard to tell where the obsession with juxtaposition began, but it hit its peak during 2017’s Super Slimey era. “Mink Flow” featured spooky women dancing in a haunted mansion filled with snakes and skulls. “Group Home” was filled with a snowy, haunted mansion, but replaced the scantily clad women with mutant children. “All Da Smoke’s” mansion was more metaphorical in nature, as orphans tried to escape the emotional prison of a group home through various crimes, which would’ve been a better theme for the song off the same album called “Group Home.”

The Spike Jordan and Sebastian Sdaigui visual brings the entire trend back to basics. According to Epic’s press release, the sad kid watching television at the beginning of the video is Future’s younger self sitting in a trap house. It isn’t long before he’s transported to a mansion, which comes equipped with one dancing ballerina, a passed out ballerina, a stripper, one tarantula, a jewelry appraiser and choreographed dance routines. Also, it snows inside, which seems like it’d damage the value of the mansion. The next Future era is shaping up to be just as weird as his last.