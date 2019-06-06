×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next LGBTQ Influencers Criticize YouTube After Homophobic Videos Are Allowed to Stay Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Futureheads Preview New Album With ‘Jekyll’

The release marks the band’s first new album in seven years

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Futureheads will release Powers, the band’s first album in seven years, August 30th. The band previewed the release with a raucous, dramatic single called “Jekyll,” a track that recalls the group’s earlier albums.

The Futureheads’ last album, Rant, dropped in 2012. The album ignored the angular guitar riffs of the band’s formative releases and opted for a full-on a capella experience, which Powers will clearly veer away from. “Obviously it’s an absolute privilege to come back and still have fans and that’s something to cherish,” band member Ross Millard said in a statement. “But I also think we’ve got a bit of a job to do about letting people know that there’s more to this band than you might have thought.”

Powers is available for pre-order now. The Futureheads, who have been touring already this year, also announced a U.K. tour, which includes stops at festivals like Neverworld and Victorious Festival. The tour also includes album launch shows, which will take place at Bonded Warehouse Sunderland and Banquet Records.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad