The Futureheads Preview New Album With ‘Jekyll’

The Futureheads will release Powers, the band’s first album in seven years, August 30th. The band previewed the release with a raucous, dramatic single called “Jekyll,” a track that recalls the group’s earlier albums.

Very excited to announce our first album in 7 years – ‘Powers’, out on August 30th. We’ll be playing album launch shows at @bondedwarehouse in Sunderland and @banquetrecords.

The Futureheads’ last album, Rant, dropped in 2012. The album ignored the angular guitar riffs of the band’s formative releases and opted for a full-on a capella experience, which Powers will clearly veer away from. “Obviously it’s an absolute privilege to come back and still have fans and that’s something to cherish,” band member Ross Millard said in a statement. “But I also think we’ve got a bit of a job to do about letting people know that there’s more to this band than you might have thought.”

Powers is available for pre-order now. The Futureheads, who have been touring already this year, also announced a U.K. tour, which includes stops at festivals like Neverworld and Victorious Festival. The tour also includes album launch shows, which will take place at Bonded Warehouse Sunderland and Banquet Records.