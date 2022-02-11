 Future Takes Advice From Kevin Samuels in 'Worst Day' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Orville Peck Summons Springsteen Grandeur and Sad Country-Rock on New Album ‘Bronco’
Home Music Music News

Future Declares Valentines Day ‘The Worst Day’ in New Single

“Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

For all those dreading the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, Future has dropped a new single just for you. “Worst Day” finds the rapper spending his first release of 2022 lamenting the expectations of the romance-driven day — and the track’s accompanying video features controversial “professional image consultant” and dating advisor Kevin Samuels, who counsels Future on his relationships with women.

“Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please,” Future raps. “Spent over a hundred Gs and she still wasn’t pleased.”

“Worst Day” follows “Pushing P,” Future’s collaboration with Gunna and Young Thug, off Gunna’s recent DS4EVER album. Gunna and Future also joined forces for “Too Easy” last fall.

In December, Future welcomed Kanye West to the stage during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud California, during which West played a five-song set. According to West, Future will executive produce his upcoming album, Donda 2.

In This Article: Future, song announcement, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.