Future Declares Valentines Day ‘The Worst Day’ in New Single

For all those dreading the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, Future has dropped a new single just for you. “Worst Day” finds the rapper spending his first release of 2022 lamenting the expectations of the romance-driven day — and the track’s accompanying video features controversial “professional image consultant” and dating advisor Kevin Samuels, who counsels Future on his relationships with women.

“Valentine’s Day, the worst day, got too many to please,” Future raps. “Spent over a hundred Gs and she still wasn’t pleased.”

“Worst Day” follows “Pushing P,” Future’s collaboration with Gunna and Young Thug, off Gunna’s recent DS4EVER album. Gunna and Future also joined forces for “Too Easy” last fall.

In December, Future welcomed Kanye West to the stage during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud California, during which West played a five-song set. According to West, Future will executive produce his upcoming album, Donda 2.