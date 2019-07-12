Future, Meek Mill, Doe Boy Open Fire on Brooding New Song ‘100 Shooters’

Future has tapped Meek Mill and Doe Boy for a hard-hitting new song, “100 Shooters.” The track boasts production from Tay Keith and Cubeatz, who balance bruising trap precision with synths that carry the low, ominous feel of a brooding organ and a deceptively light flute loop.

Future, Meek Mill and Doe Boy trade properly audacious verses on thesong, though both Mill and Doe Boy get points for their variations on the theme of sliding into one’s DMs. “I could wipe my ass with these hunnids, I’m the shit bitch,” Mill spits, “Shot up in her DM like James Harden, it went swish, swish”; later, Doe Boy offers, “Yeah, flexing on the ‘Gram then I’m sliding in the DM/Only time Doe busy playing ‘round is with your BM.”

“100 Shooters” marks Future’s latest offering in a year where he’s already released a new album, The Wizrd and, more recently, a new EP, Save Me. He’s also set to team with Meek Mill for a co-headlining tour that launches August 28th in St. Louis, Missouri. The trek will also feature YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion.