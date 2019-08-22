Watch Future, Meek Mill, Doe Boy Take Over Strange Mansion in New ‘100 Shooters’ Video

Future has teamed with Meek Mill and Doe Boy for an arty and abstract new video for their recent collaboration, “100 Shooters.”

Directed by Gigi and Roy Ben Artzi, the clip finds the three MCs performing the flute-laced track in a mansion that seems as musty and mysterious as it does opulent. The strange yet compelling scenery includes a flaming motorcycle on the front stoop, a large room where women lay statuesque on the floor as a TV screen shows footage of a tiger and what looks like an empty pool filled with house plants.

Future released “100 Shooters” in July, marking his latest offering in a year where he’s also released a new album, The Wizrd, and a new EP, Save Me. Following the release of “100 Shooters,” Future teamed with Lil Keed for another single, “Undefeated.”

Future is set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Meek Mill next Wednesday, August 28th, in St. Louis, Missouri. The run will also feature YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion.