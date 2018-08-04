Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Lollapalooza Day One: Best Photos Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Future Maintains Prolific Pace With Surprise New Song ‘Scammalot’

Less than a month after ‘Beast Mode 2,’ rapper drops second new track in a week

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Future‘s prolific 2018 continues with a surprise new track titled “Scammalot.” The song arrives less than a month after the rapper dropped his Beast Mode 2 mixtape.

“Scammalot” appeared on Future’s official YouTube page with little warning Saturday (via Stereogum), a method the rapper has utilized recently to offset unauthorized leaks; in May, Future officially released his Chance the Rapper collaboration “My Peak” on YouTube, 15 months after the song leaked. On Thursday, Future uploaded another unreleased track dubbed “Translator” with little fanfare.

Future didn’t provide any production information for the two-minute song. It’s also unclear when Future recorded the track or if its a leftover from his recent releases, but he references his June 2016 Rolling Stone cover story in one of the “Scammalot” verses.

Following a productive first half of 2017 that saw Future drop a pair of Number One albums – Future and Hndrxx – the rapper took a brief respite before returning to releasing music this summer at his usual accelerated pace with Beast Mode 2 and his curated Superfly soundtrack.

In September, Future and Nicki Minaj will embark on their joint NickiHndrxx tour.

In This Article: Future

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad