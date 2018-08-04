Future Maintains Prolific Pace With Surprise New Song ‘Scammalot’

Future‘s prolific 2018 continues with a surprise new track titled “Scammalot.” The song arrives less than a month after the rapper dropped his Beast Mode 2 mixtape.

“Scammalot” appeared on Future’s official YouTube page with little warning Saturday (via Stereogum), a method the rapper has utilized recently to offset unauthorized leaks; in May, Future officially released his Chance the Rapper collaboration “My Peak” on YouTube, 15 months after the song leaked. On Thursday, Future uploaded another unreleased track dubbed “Translator” with little fanfare.

Future didn’t provide any production information for the two-minute song. It’s also unclear when Future recorded the track or if its a leftover from his recent releases, but he references his June 2016 Rolling Stone cover story in one of the “Scammalot” verses.

Following a productive first half of 2017 that saw Future drop a pair of Number One albums – Future and Hndrxx – the rapper took a brief respite before returning to releasing music this summer at his usual accelerated pace with Beast Mode 2 and his curated Superfly soundtrack.

In September, Future and Nicki Minaj will embark on their joint NickiHndrxx tour.