Future, Lil Uzi Vert Drop ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ LP and ‘That’s It’ Video

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped their new album, Pluto x Baby Pluto, which was executive produced by DJ Esco. In conjunction with the 16-song LP release, they shared the video for LP single, “That’s It.” In the Hype Williams-directed visual, the pair hang out on a soccer field as a women’s soccer team practices behind them.

The rappers have been teasing their collaborative project for months. On Wednesday, Lil Uzi Vert posted a trailer titled Pluto x Baby Pluto starring the duo. In the clip, Future informs Lil Uzi Vert that they must leave Earth. “We got to go to another planet,” Future says, mysteriously adding, “We gotta go to Pluto.” In September, DJ Esco shared a teaser trailer titled “Astronauts,” which featured Future and Lil Uzi Vert in a recording studio.

In July, the pair released “Over Your Head” and “Patek.” Those joint efforts followed their 2020 solo albums. Future released his Number One-bowing, eighth studio album, High Off Life, in May. Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert released Eternal Atake in March, which topped Rolling Stone’s Artist 500 Chart in April.