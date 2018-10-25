Future and Juice WRLD’s ‘WRLD On Drugs’ Just Got Three New Videos

Last week, Atlanta heavyweight Future teamed up with the newcomer of the year, Juice WRLD, for a collaborative album that was released with close to no warning. The album leaned towards Juice WRLD’s technicolor, melody-laced trap (that was from its outset influenced by Future’s work, lending the project a funhouse mirror effect), and was likely crafted quickly — both artists are studio rats with extremely high productivity, and Future famously turned around his 2015 Drake collaboration What A Time To Be Alive in just a week. It would appear Future and Juice WRLD worked extremely quickly, as they dropped three videos from the project today.

The projects title track gets a simple morality play as its visual treatment, depicting the difference in our justice system in dealing with black and white drug users. The black teens in the video get sent to prison, while the white teens in a prep school simply get a talking-to from their principal. It’s a nice idea, but the song is still fairly straightforward about the rappers’ uncomplicated love for drugs, lending the video some cognitive dissonance. The next clip is for the grinding, “Realer N Realer,” one of the standouts from the project. Juice and Future are present for this one, but it’s the next video, “No Issue,” that ups the ante in terms of ambition. Directed by rap video wunderkind Cole Bennett, it finds the pair in a barren desert with just a Delorean, some very, very shiny suits and a lot of blue people.

WRLD On Drugs is expected to debut at Number Two on the Billboard albums chart, behind the A Star Is Born soundtrack.