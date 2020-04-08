 Future on Juice WRLD's Death: 'I'm Heartbroken' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Brandi Carlile Pays Tribute to John Prine With 'Summer's End' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Future on Juice WRLD’s Death: ‘I’m Heartbroken’

“I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice Wrld is a touchy situation,” Future says in new interview

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Future

Future shares his thoughts on Juice WRLD's drug overdose and subsequent death and discusses his influence on the young Chicago rapper.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose in December, a small subset of the population placed the blame at Future’s feet.

Juice WRLD infamously detailed how he told Future during their first meeting that he influenced the young Chicago rapper to try lean at a young age. “When he told me that, I was like ‘Oh shit. What the fuck have I done?'” Future told Rolling Stone in 2019. “It really bothered me. It bothered me a lot. More than that I thought it would bother me when he told me that.”

The duo would go on to collaborate for the full-length project, Wrld on Drugs. In a new XXL cover story, Future briefly shares his thoughts on the rapper’s passing. “It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m heartbroken,” Future said. “Rest in peace to Juice Wrld. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.”

“Me having an influence on that, I just feel like…that is not my intention,” he continued. “My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice Wrld is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom.”

Related

lil nas x coming out
A Year Later, Lil Nas X Shares the Challenges of Coming Out
The First Time: Nicole Richie

Related

Rolling Stone, R&B, Best of 2019
The 10 Best R&B Songs of 2019
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time

In January, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement that Juice WRLD “died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.” In December, federal agents and police stopped the rapper at Midway Airport in Chicago and searched his private plane, turning up 41 bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Later in the interview, Future offers his opinion on the recent string of rapper deaths — Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke — denying any greater trend. “It’s like, a lot more rappers than back 10 years ago. So, now a lot of things more are going to occur. It’s a lot of young rappers that’s growing up super fast, that’s getting money super quick and don’t have classes on success,” Future notes. “You got to know when enough is enough because you in control of your own destiny and you don’t want to self-destruct.”

In This Article: Future, Hip-Hop, Juice WRLD

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.