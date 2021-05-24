Future Islands Announce U.S. Tour

Future Islands have announced a U.S. tour in support of their most recent album, As Long as You Are.

The Calling Out in Space tour is set to launch September 1st at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and wrap October 14th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. For the first half of the tour, Future Islands will receive support from Hinds on select dates, while other shows will find the Baltimore synth-pop outfit opening for Modest Mouse. The U.K. and European run is set to follow in 2022.

Presale tickets for most shows are on sale starting Monday, May 24th. Complete information regarding on-sale dates for tickets for the general public is available on Future Islands’ website.

Future Islands released As Long as You Are last October, marking their first album since their 2017 effort, The Far Field. Back in January, the band shared a performance from Baltimore’s Carroll Baldwin Memorial Hall as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, while the band also recently contributed to 4AD’s covers compilation, Bills and Aches and Blue.

Future Islands Tour Dates

September 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

September 2 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

September 5 – Napa, CA @ Bottle Rock Festival

September 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre*

September 9 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park#

September 13 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*

September 16 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theater*

September 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre*

September 20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

September 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

September 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

September 24 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

September 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

September 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September 29 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

September 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom#

October 1-3 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater#

October 5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center#

October 8-10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 11 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

*with Hinds

#with Modest Mouse