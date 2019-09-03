 Watch Future Islands Play Seven New Songs at Massachusetts Show – Rolling Stone
Watch Future Islands Play Seven New Songs at Massachusetts Show

The tracks will likely appear on the band’s next album

Future Islands debuted seven new tracks live during a gig at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 1st. The songs, captured on video by a fan in the audience, are currently titled “The Painter,” “Hit the Coast,” “Born In a War,” “Thrill,” “B.Ham,” “Plastic Beach” and “Moonlight.”

During the performance, part of the band’s current Northeastern tour, the band revealed the new songs, which have a similar raucous, impassioned vibe to their previous music. Singer Samuel T. Herring gave the songs his usual all, with “Moonlight” taking on a more low-key, emotional tone.






Future Islands’ last album, The Far Field, dropped in 2017. Last year, the band revealed a new track, “Calliope,” as part of the Adult Swim Singles Program. The song was recorded as part of the sessions for The Far Field, so likely won’t appear with these new tunes on an upcoming album.

The band’s current tour wraps on September 5th in Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center, with a stop in Hamden, Connecticut on September 3rd. Tickets are currently on sale via Future Islands’ website. When Future Islands first announced the tour the band confirmed they would be using the shows to “road test” their new songs.

