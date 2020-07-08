Future Islands Drop First New Song in Three Years ‘For Sure’

Baltimore synth-pop outfit Future Islands have returned with their first new song in three years, “For Sure.”

The track boasts a quintessential Future Islands blend of thumping drums, thick synths and a gooey bass line that anchors a swooning guitar. Frontman Samuel Herring delivers another characteristically mighty vocal performance, with Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner providing back-up on the chorus, “I will never keep you from an open door/I know, you know/That’s how much I feel in everything you are/You know, I know.”

“For Sure” arrives with a music video directed by Sam Mason. The clip follows two driver-less cars as they journey through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where the eeriness of the crumbled landscape is balanced by darkly funny moments, like a flock of flamingos gathered on a pile of tires, or a lone inflatable air dancer still whipping in the wind on the side of the highway.

Future Islands released their most recent album, The Far Field, in 2017. A follow-up LP has yet to be announced, although last September the band played seven new songs during a show in Northampton, Massachusetts.