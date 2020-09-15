Future Islands Drop ‘Moonlight,’ Announce Album Release Livestream

Future Islands have shared “Moonlight,” the latest offering from their upcoming album As Long As You Are, out October 9th via 4AD.

Directed by Will Mayer, the video features Matthew Gray Gubler (known for Criminal Minds and 500 Days of Summer) and Callie Hernandez (La La Land). The couple sit tense in a hotel room, as cracks begin to creak through the walls to symbolize their relationship. “Here’s my heart, don’t break it,” Samuel Herring sings over somber instrumentation. “It’s all that I ask/Nothing more.”

“‘Moonlight’ is a song about love in a depressive state,” Herring said in a statement. “It’s about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others. ‘Moonlight’ is about acceptance because that’s what love allows us all.”

“Moonlight” follows the singles “For Sure” and “Thrill.” As Long As You Are marks the Baltimore band’s sixth studio album, following 2017’s The Far Field. It’s currently available for preorder.

The band will celebrate the album’s release with A Stream of You and Me, a livestream event on October 9th. It marks their only show in 2020 and their 1,235th live performance to date. It will be filmed in Maryland accompanied by a light show by artist Pierre Claude; the show will be directed by Michael Garber. Tickets are available now.