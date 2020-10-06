Future Islands Drop Animated Video for ‘Born in a War’

Future Islands have dropped a new single, “Born in a War,” ahead of the release of their sixth album As Long As You Are this Friday, October 9th.

The song arrives with an animated video created by artist Wayne White and his son, Woodrow White, that was six years in the making.

“We first met with Wayne White back in 2014 to discuss collaborating on a music video,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve been wanting to work with him since then. We’re stoked that we were finally able to work together on the video for ‘Born in a War.’ We love the puppets he created and his unique interpretation of the song.”

Although As Long As You Are will be officially out on Friday, Future Islands will be launching a website, As Long As You Are Listening, Together, on Wednesday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The platform will detect a person’s geographic location and, once enough people from the same area are online at the same time, the album stream will be unlocked. Fans can listen together in real-time, sharing stories and initial impressions via the chat-box. The band will also perform a livestream show on their album release date; tickets are available now.