Future Islands Announce New Album ‘As Long As You Are,’ Share ‘Thrill’

Future Islands have announced their sixth studio album, As Long As You Are, out October 9th via 4AD.

As a teaser for the LP, the Baltimore band have released the single “Thrill,” with a stark, one-take video shot in quarantine. The clip features lead singer and songwriter Samuel T. Herring singing to the camera, growing more passionate as the song goes on. It follows the group’s other recent single, “For Sure.”

For As Long As You Are, Future Islands added a fourth member, drummer Mike Lowry, to their three-piece lineup featuring Herring, William Cashion and Gerrit Welmers. The band also took on production credits for the first time in a 14-year career, working with producer and engineer Steve Wright at his Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

On the release day for the new album, Future Islands will host a ticketed livestream performance from Baltimore. More details can be found at the band’s online store.

Future Islands released their last album, The Far Field, in 2017. Herring also contributed vocals to the recent DJ Shadow release, “Our Pathetic Age.” The band premiered seven new songs during a show at Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts, last September, likely to appear on As Long As You Are.