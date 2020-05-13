Future Taps Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill for ‘High Off Life’ Album

Future will release his eighth studio album on Friday. Executive produced by DJ Esco, who unveiled the album’s track list and release date on Tuesday via Instagram, High Off Life is the follow-up to the rapper’s Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD and his Save Me EP, both of which were released last year.

The 21-song set features collaborations with Drake (“Life is Good” and a remix of the song featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby), Travis Scott (“Solitaires”), Meek Mill & Doe Boy (“100 Shooters”), Lil Uzi Vert (“All Bad”), and Young Thug (“Harlem Shake”), among other guests.

Beyond the Atlanta rapper’s “Life is Good” hit with Drake, the pair also collaborated on the Toronto rapper’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes‘ “Desires.” Future has also recently teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert on his Eternal Atake deluxe album and 2 Chainz for “Dead Man Walking.”

High Off Life Track List

1. “Trapped in the Sun”

2. “Hitek Tek”

3. “Touch the Sky”

4. “Solitaires” featuring Travis Scott

5. “Ridin Strikers”

6. “One of My”

7. “Posted With Demons”

8. “Hard to Choose One”

9. “Trillionaire” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again

10. “Harlem Shake” featuring Young Thug

11. “Up the River”

12. “Pray for a Key”

13. “Too Comfortable”

14. “All Bad” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

15. “Outer Space Bih”

16. “Accepting My Flaws”

17. “Life is Good” featuring Drake

18. “Last Name” featuring Lil Durk

19. “Tycoon”

20. “100 Shooters” featuring Meek Mill & Doe Boy

21. “Life is Good Remix” featuring Drake, DaBaby, Lil Baby