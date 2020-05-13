 Future Taps Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill for 'High Off Life' Album - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Romney to Testing Czar: 'Nothing to Celebrate' in Trump Coronavirus Response Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Future Taps Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill for ‘High Off Life’ Album

Atlanta rapper’s 21-song LP will arrive on Friday

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 19: Future performs onstage during the "No Place Like Home" tour at Coca Cola Roxy on January 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Future is releasing his eighth studio album, 'High Off Life,' on Friday.

Paras GriffinGetty Images

Future will release his eighth studio album on Friday. Executive produced by DJ Esco, who unveiled the album’s track list and release date on Tuesday via Instagram, High Off Life is the follow-up to the rapper’s Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD and his Save Me EP, both of which were released last year.

The 21-song set features collaborations with Drake (“Life is Good” and a remix of the song featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby), Travis Scott (“Solitaires”), Meek Mill & Doe Boy (“100 Shooters”), Lil Uzi Vert (“All Bad”), and Young Thug (“Harlem Shake”), among other guests.

Beyond the Atlanta rapper’s “Life is Good” hit with Drake, the pair also collaborated on the Toronto rapper’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes‘ “Desires.” Future has also recently teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert on his Eternal Atake deluxe album and 2 Chainz for “Dead Man Walking.”

High Off Life Track List

1. “Trapped in the Sun”
2. “Hitek Tek”
3. “Touch the Sky”
4. “Solitaires” featuring Travis Scott
5. “Ridin Strikers”
6. “One of My”
7. “Posted With Demons”
8. “Hard to Choose One”
9. “Trillionaire” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again
10. “Harlem Shake” featuring Young Thug
11. “Up the River”
12. “Pray for a Key”
13. “Too Comfortable”
14. “All Bad” featuring Lil Uzi Vert
15. “Outer Space Bih”
16. “Accepting My Flaws”
17. “Life is Good” featuring Drake
18. “Last Name” featuring Lil Durk
19. “Tycoon”
20. “100 Shooters” featuring Meek Mill & Doe Boy
21. “Life is Good Remix” featuring Drake, DaBaby, Lil Baby

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Future, Hip-Hop

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.