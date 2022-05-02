 Future Adds Five New Tracks to 'I Never Liked You' - Rolling Stone
Future Makes Lil Additions to ‘I Never Liked You’ With New Songs Featuring Durk, Baby

Deluxe edition also features new songs with Babyface Ray and Young Scooter

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Future performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Future performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Rapper Future performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

All it took was a weekend with I Never Liked You for Future to expand it. On Monday, the rap star added six tracks to his ninth album, including songs such as “Like Me” with 42 Dugg and Lil Baby and “Affiliated” with Lil Durk.

Also on the expanded version are tracks “No Security” with Babyface Ray, “Stayed Down” with Young Scooter, and solo songs “Just the Beginning” and “Worst Day,” which he dropped as a one-off earlier this year.

“Deluxe 22,” Future captioned a photo of the new tracklist on Instagram, sharing the news of the LP’s musical additions. “#INEVERLIKEDYOU to be continued at 10am,” he teased on Twitter.

Now at 22 tracks, the album includes two features with Drake on “I’m on One” and “Wait for U,” which also includes vocals from Tems. Meanwhile, Kanye West is featured on “Keep It Burnin,” while Gunna and Young Thug are featured on “For a Nut.”

I Never Liked You is Future’s first album since 2020 when he released the collaborative LP Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert and High Off Life.

The release of the new record comes days after GQ declared him the “best rapper alive” in a cover story. “I got here through music,” Future told the outlet. “I didn’t get here for having the best interviews. Other dudes in the world can have the best speech. They can do this in one take and it’d be perfect. I just found a way to make art with words. And through that, that’s just how I live.”

Rolling Stone review of the LP’s standard version shared that the LP “won’t rank among his best, but it has a compositional sweep often absent from his work.”

