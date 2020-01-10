Future, Drake Showcase ‘Life is Good’ Working Odd Jobs in New Video

Future and Drake showcase that “Life is Good” in a variety of occupations during the video for their latest collaboration. The pair have joined forces for a number of songs, among them 2018’s “Blue Tint,” which appeared on Drake’s Scorpion, and 2016’s “Used to This.” They also previously teamed up for their collaborative 2015 mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive.

In the Director X-helmed clip, the pair work a number of odd jobs — from garbage collectors, fast food slingers and fancy chefs, to mechanics and tech advisors. No matter the gig, they appear to be enjoying themselves as they groove, joke around and flash smiles, despite the grind. “Working on the weekend like usual, ” Drake raps. “Way off in the deep end like usual.”

“It’s cool, man, you got red bottoms on,” Future says while flirting with a woman who greets him at a drive-thru window. “Life is good,” he adds, before he addresses the price paid for living a certain lifestyle. “Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring,” he raps, later adding, “I was in the trap serving cocaine/I ain’t been the same since.”

The visual also features cameos from Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It and Big Bank Black.