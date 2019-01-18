See Future Perform Chilly ‘Crushed Up’ on ‘Colbert’

Minutes after the release of Future‘s new album The Wizrd, the rapper appeared on The Late Show to showcase “Crushed Up,” the lead single off his latest LP.

For the performance, Future and his accompanying guitarist turned the Ed Sullivan Theatre into a city street scene with fog machines and falling snow while the actual “Crushed Up” music video played on several screens in the background.

On Friday, Future released The Wizrd, the seventh album on his now-fulfilled Epic Records contract and an LP that marks a new chapter for the rapper who, as he told Rolling Stone, has since quit lean, the codeine-laced concoction he helped popularize.

“This is the final fucking chapter of me.” Future said, adding of the titular alter ego. “The Wizrd always ahead, know what to do. It’s a long road, heading down this road I know how to maneuver down. I know how to detour off this road, also. That’s the Wizrd.”