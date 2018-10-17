Future and Juice WRLD Tease Release of Collaborative Project ‘WRLD On Drugs’

Future and Juice WRLD appear to be prepping a collaborative project titled WRLD On Drugs. Both rappers posted the same photo of a whiteboard, with possible song titles written across it on Instagram.

Future elaborated on Twitter, announcing that he’s been in the studio with the up-and-comng Chicago rapper and that they have “enough heat to drop a tape this week.” He also shared that the duo might let a fan make the album artwork and pick the tracklist. On Monday, Future and Juice dropped “Fine China,” one of the titles featured on the pictured whiteboard.

In an interview on Hot 107.9, Juice described how Future influenced him as a child. “I ran into some percocets my freshman year,” Juice said. “Niggas was calling me and my homie…Two years later, three years later Future drop 56 Nights. By the way, Future is the GOAT. Future dropped 56 Nights. Niggas is hitting my phone like, where you get all them percs from, them xans.’ Hearing that music at such a young age, nigga I was trying to sip lean in sixth grade listening to Dirty Sprite, one and true story,” he continued. “So it’s like, it’s the people that doing that shit ’cause they like getting high and they going through stuff and they like addicted. And then it’s the people who do it for trends and for the people that’s really in the shit, it’s not as easy as seeing somebody die.”

In various interviews, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper has opened up about trying to limit his drug use, though it’s not likely that will define the subject matter on WRLD On Drugs.