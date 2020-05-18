Fundraiser Launched to Help Beloved, Ailing DJ Matt Pinfield

A recently launched GoFundMe aims to support former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield as he enters a recovery center to improve his “physical and mental health.”

The beloved TV and radio personality, perhaps best known for his mid-Nineties stint hosting MTV’s alternative music program 120 Minutes, was hospitalized in 2018 after being struck by a car and suffering injuries to his head and leg. Chris Trovero, Pinfield’s friend and a collaborator on his interview show In a Lonely Place, helped organize the fundraiser to offset the cost of his treatment.

Several of Pinfield’s famous friends, including Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell and Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik, have already contributed to the campaign. Eight days after its May 10th launch, the GoFundMe has raised over $40,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“As you know, it’s been a crazy year and a half in my life and now it’s a crazy time in everyone’s lives,” Pinfield tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “Even with the strain of COVID put on everyone’s livelihoods, I’m beyond overjoyed with the amount of support that is coming in from everyone for my physical and mental health recovery. Thank you for all of your continued support and please keep the music in your heart!”

Trovero adds, “It’s amazing to see friends and fans of Matt’s from his days at the Melody Bar in New Jersey, to his time on the air as a radio DJ, to his time on 120 Minutes as an MTV VJ, and throughout the rest of his career coming together to support him. The love is what is keeping Matt strong as he focuses on getting better. As Bruce Springsteen sang on his album Wrecking Ball — “We Take Care of Our Own” — so I want to thank everyone for helping take care of one of us.”

Pinfield has also shared his appreciation in a pair of Instagram posts, detailing on Wednesday the “mental anguish of nearly losing a leg.” He added, “I was reluctant and wanted to keep it a secret because of my foolish pride. You can’t save your ass and your face at the same time as we are human, and everything can change in a second.”

“Words could not express my love and gratitude,” he said, reacting to the campaign. “You know I’ll fight all the back thanks to each and everyone of you. You give me the feeling of a favorite new song.”