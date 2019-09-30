‘Frozen 2’ Soundtrack to Feature Kacey Musgraves, Panic! at the Disco, Weezer

The soundtrack for Frozen 2, the Disney animated sequel to the studio’s 2013 mega-hit Frozen, is now available for pre-order. It will be released November 15th, shortly before the film hits theaters on November 22nd. The track list includes seven new original songs from the film’s powerhouse vocal cast, as well as three end-credit renditions from Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At the Disco and Weezer.

The new song titles include “All is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “Into the Unknown,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself” and “The Next Right Thing.” All were written by Oscar-winning Frozen songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and will be performed by Frozen 2‘s cast, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel-Wood. The soundtrack will also include tracks from Frozen 2‘s original score by Christophe Beck.

The three pop acts featured on the soundtrack have each recorded their own renditions of a new song. Musgraves (performing “All is Found”), Panic! At the Disco (performing “Into the Unknown”) and Weezer (performing “Lost in the Woods”) will all appear in the film’s end credits.

“The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of Frozen,” said Chris Buck, one-half of the director team for Frozen and Frozen 2. “We couldn’t imagine building Frozen 2 without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story.”

“The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story,” co-director Jennifer Lee said. “The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights.”

Frozen 2 Original Soundtrack Tracklist

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)