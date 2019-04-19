Hear Frou Frou’s First New Song in 15 Years ‘Guitar Song (Live)’

Imogen Heap and Guy Sigsworth have unveiled a new acoustic ballad under their electro-pop band moniker Frou Frou. “Guitar Song (Live)” is being released via Linda Perry and Kerry Brown’s label, We Are Hear.

“Guitar Song (Live)” finds Heap letting her delicate vocals tumble alongside a twisting guitar lines surrounded by a cushion of synths. “Heaven will be the morning when I wake up with you next to me,” Heap sings. “No need to worry ’bout it ’cause I’ll take care of everything/When you just say the word, I’m there already, I’ll be anything you need.”

“Guitar Song” has achieved mythic status among Frou Frou fans as an unreleased cut that’s rumored to have been around since the early 2000s. Last year, Imogen Heap recorded a version of the song for the live music virtual reality experience, TheWaveVR.

“So happy to be releasing dear ‘Guitar Song’ with Guy, as Frou Frou. Our first in over 15 years and with the awesome label, We Are Hear,” Heap said in a statement. “We never really got to tour as Frou Frou that much but we are making up for it and opening every show on this world tour we are on with this song.”

Sigsworth joked about the song’s name, while describing its style. “Guitar Song: it’s a song – with guitar! Easy, breezy and summery,” he added in a statement. “Like João Gilberto playing shoegazer music. Or something.”

“Guitar Song (Live)” is the duo’s first new music in 15 years and follows the announcement of their Mycelia World Tour, a trek that includes performances, talks and workshops that work to promote a future with “artist-led, fair and sustainable operating practices” via “Creative Passport.” Created by Mycelia, Heap’s technology-driven research and development hub, “Creative Passport” aims to verify and link music makers’ digital footprint across all platforms in one spot, which will in turn aid in streamlining their business processes. The tour kicks off on April 28th in Miami, Florida, at the Fillmore.