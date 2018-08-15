Rolling Stone
From Joan Baez to John Denver: Watch Greta Van Fleet Talk Unexpected Influences

Michigan rock band chat backstage with ‘Rolling Stone’ at Lollapalooza

Michigan rock outfit Greta Van Fleet discussed their forthcoming debut album and the artists that inspired it during an interview with Rolling Stone at Lollapalooza.

Last year, the group released a pair of EPs – Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires – and guitarist Jake Kiszka said the band hoped to have their first LP out by the end of the year. Kiszka and his brother, bassist Sam Kiszka, said that while recording their debut, they didn’t really listen to the classic rock artists that many might associate with Greta Van Fleet, but instead sought out “song-based” artists such as Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez.

“What’s really most important to Greta Van Fleet is the songwriting,” Sam Kiszka said. “That will always come first for us.”

The Kiszka brothers listed some of Greta Van Fleet’s more unexpected influences – John Denver, Glen Campbell, the Moody Blues and Joni Mitchell – as well as contemporary artists they felt larger audiences were underestimating. Sam name-checked the experimental pop duo Lewis Del Mar, while Jake tipped California rock outfit Rival Sons.

“People just need to take more chances,” Sam Kiszka said. “I think people are often afraid to dive into something.” Jake added with a laugh, “Yeah, they can get a bit leery about freedom, you know what I mean?”

