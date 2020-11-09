 Frightened Rabbit Reissuing 'The Winter of Mixed Drinks' - Rolling Stone
Frightened Rabbit Reissuing ‘The Winter of Mixed Drinks’ for 10th Anniversary

Vinyl package will include bonus seven-inch with two live tracks

Frightened Rabbit will reissue their third LP, 'The Winter of Mixed Drinks,' in a 10th anniversary package.

Frightened Rabbit will reissue their third LP, The Winter of Mixed Drinks, in a 10th anniversary package.

The vinyl set, available to pre-order and out December 11th, includes a blue LP edition of the original album and a bonus seven-inch featuring two live cuts (“The Wrestle,” tracked in 2010 at Cleveland’s Grog Shop, and a 2016 take of “Things” from London’s the Roundhouse).

“The Winter of Mixed Drinks, now 10 years old, is a cocktail of emotions for us,” the band tweeted Monday. “Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters.”

“Earlier in the year we decided to acknowledge the life of this album with the release of a few live tracks,” they continued. “We pulled open the archives and decided on a 7inch with a track from each side of the Atlantic from different moments of the band.”

The indie-rock act added that their live recording of “The Wrestle” documents “a time when we were still finding our feet with the songs and learning how they were going to play out live.”

They noted that the project arrives at a fitting cultural moment: “We chose this to reflect the time we are all in now and the importance of people over stuff. Scott’s words always burrowed deep within people and this was the song he was probably most proud of writing and loved to play live.”

Scott Hutchison, the band’s frontman and primary songwriter, died in May 2018. The following year, artists like Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn appeared in a documentary focused on an earlier tribute album to the late musician.

