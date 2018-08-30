Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Mastodon Cancel Tour With Dinosaur Jr. Due to 'Critical Situation' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Frightened Rabbit Plot First Show Since Scott Hutchison’s Death

Band will perform alongside guest vocalists at Scotland’s Sleep In the Park festival

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Simon Liddell, Scott Hutchison and Grant Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit perform onstage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Frightened Rabbit will perform their first show since the death of frontman Scott Hutchison in May.

Ollie Millington/Redferns

Frightened Rabbit will perform their first show since the death of frontman Scott Hutchison on December 8th at Sleep In the Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

The performance is billed as “The Songs of Frightened Rabbit” and will feature the band performing alongside various guest vocalists. Per NME, the Twilight Sad’s James Graham will be among the guests, though it’s unclear who else will perform with the band.

Frightened Rabbit was already set to play Sleep in the Park before Hutchison’s death. The annual festival takes place in four cities across Scotland over one night and raises money to combat homelessness. In an interview with the BBC, Hutchison’s brother and bandmate, Grant Hutchison, said the festival was “the perfect time” for the band to reunite.

“We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honor Scott in the best way we know – to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do.”

Hutchison died in May. The singer-songwriter had been reported missing for several days before his body was found in the Port Edgar marina outside Edinburgh. Hutchison was reportedly struggling with depression and other mental health issues.    

In This Article: Frightened Rabbit

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad