Frightened Rabbit Plot First Show Since Scott Hutchison’s Death

Frightened Rabbit will perform their first show since the death of frontman Scott Hutchison on December 8th at Sleep In the Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

The performance is billed as “The Songs of Frightened Rabbit” and will feature the band performing alongside various guest vocalists. Per NME, the Twilight Sad’s James Graham will be among the guests, though it’s unclear who else will perform with the band.

Frightened Rabbit was already set to play Sleep in the Park before Hutchison’s death. The annual festival takes place in four cities across Scotland over one night and raises money to combat homelessness. In an interview with the BBC, Hutchison’s brother and bandmate, Grant Hutchison, said the festival was “the perfect time” for the band to reunite.

“We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honor Scott in the best way we know – to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do.”

Hutchison died in May. The singer-songwriter had been reported missing for several days before his body was found in the Port Edgar marina outside Edinburgh. Hutchison was reportedly struggling with depression and other mental health issues.