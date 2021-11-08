French Montana Shares ‘They Got Amnesia’ Tracklist Featuring Drake, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and More

French Montana has shared the official tracklist for his fourth full-length studio album They Got Amnesia ahead of the project’s Nov. 12 release via Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment. The feature lineup includes appearances from Drake, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign with Latto, and more.

They Got Amnesia features a whopping 20 songs with a bonus remix of “FWMGAB” featuring Moneybagg Yo tacked on to the end.

The album also boasts a singular skit titled “Prayer” toward its conclusion and nine songs without features. There’s a posthumous appearance from Pop Smoke on “Stuck in the Jungle,” which also features Lil Durk, and a team-up of John Legend and Rick Ross on “Touch The Sky.” Elsewhere, Lil Tjay, Kodak Black, and Fabolous make appearances.

Last week, French Montana shared the music video for the latest They Got Amnesia single “Panicking” featuring Fivio Foreign.

French Montana They Got Amnesia Tracklist

1. ICU

2. How You King

3. FWMGAB

4. I Don’t Really Care

5. Splash Brothers featuring Drake

6. Touch The Sky featuring John Legend & Rick Ross

7. Mopstick featuring Kodak Black

8. Stuck In The Jungle featuring Pop Smoke & Lil Durk

9. Panicking featuring Fivio Foreign

10. Handstand featuring Doja Cat & Saweetie

11. The Paper

12. Tonight Only

13. Didn’t Get Far featuring Fabolous

14. Business

15. Push Start featuring Coi Leray

16. Striptease featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Latto

17. Bag Season featuring Lil Tjay

18. Prayer (Skit)

19. Appreciate Everything

20. Losing Weight

Bonus Track

21. FWMGAB (Remix) featuring Moneybagg Yo