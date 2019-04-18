×
French Montana Channels Day of the Dead Holiday for Skull-Filled ‘Slide’ Video

Blueface, Tjay appear in clip for new single

French Montana mixes the macabre and the stylish with his video for new single “Slide,” featuring Blueface and Tjay. The clip, which Montana directed with Spiff TV, finds the rappers hanging out in a warehouse filled with colorful fog, hydraulic-lifted cars and dancers decked out in vintage suits and psychedelic skull masks inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday.

The song — which hinges on a looped synth pattern, heavy auto-tune and a left-field sample from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1992 classic “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” — is out now as an official single. French Montana debuted the track Tuesday with a cameo performance on NCIS: New Orleans.

According to a press release, French Montana is preparing to release his “new album soon.” He’s yet to detail that LP — which would follow 2017’s Jungle Rules — but he did issue several singles in 2018: “Juice,” “Nervous” and “No Stylist” (featuring Drake), along with guest spots on Liam Payne’s “First Time” and the all-star track “Welcome to the Party” (with Diplo, Lil Pump and Zhavia Ward). He also recently joined Jennifer Lopez for her single “Medicine.”

