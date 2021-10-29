French Montana Announces New Album, Drops Single ‘I Don’t Really Care’

French Montana will release his fourth full-length album, They Got Amnesia, on November 12th via Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment. The rapper has previewed the released with a new single, “I Don’t Really Care,” and an accompanying music video.

Produced by Boi-1da and Lil CC, “I Don’t Really Care” is a swaggering single full of boasts, like “I’m biggest bad boy since Wallace.” The song’s music video, directed by Montana and Edgar Esteves, references iconic videos from artists like Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Eminem, and Cardi B, as well as a notable jacket worn by Melania Trump.

They Got Amnesia will also include Montana’s recent single “FWMGAB,” which dropped over the summer. The rest of the tracklisting has yet to be revealed. The album, which follows the rapper’s 2019 album Montana, is available to pre-order here.

Recently, Montana has been collaborating with numerous artists. The rapper appeared on “Been to War” alongside late rapper DMX and Swizz Beatz earlier this year. The track, which dropped only days after DMX died at age 50 after suffering a heart attack, was featured in Epix series Godfather of Harlem. Montana also made an appearance in Post Malone’s cameo-heavy clip for “Motley Crew.”