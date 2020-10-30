French Montana Releases Pop Smoke Collaboration ‘Double G’

French Montana pays tribute to New York City and one of its fallen hip-hop icons, Pop Smoke, on his new single “Double G.” The track features a posthumous verse from the late Brooklyn rapper, who also appears alongside French Montana in the “Double G” music video.

“Pop was a brother to me,” French Montana said in a statement. “We developed a friendship well before he became a household name and connected through the streets of NY music and our talents. Today, I’m honored to continue to uphold his legacy with a song that we made while we were in the studio having the best memories and visuals that I know he would have loved. I still remember this day [in the music video] we performed in our hometown of New York City and looking at my brother from across stage seeing how proud he was as fans cheered us on…that’s how I will always remember Pop.”

The single arrives ahead of French Montana’s new mixtape (CB5) C.O.K.E. Boys 5 (Creation of Kings Everywhere), which will also feature collaborations with Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, NBA Youngboy, A$ap Rocky, Chinx, Curren$y, Lil Mosey, LGP Qua, Max B, Rafi Malice, and Zak.